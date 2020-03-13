Services
Hodapp Funeral Home
8815 Cincinnati Columbus Rd
West Chester, OH 45069
(513) 777-8433
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Michael Catholic Church
11144 Spinner Ave
Cincinnati, OH
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Michael Catholic Church
11144 Spinner Ave
Cincinnati, OH
View Map
Mary Ann Lampe Obituary
Mary Ann Lampe

West Chester - Mary Ann Lampe (nee Hegener) beloved wife of the late Bernard G. Lampe. Loving mother of Bernard "Ben" (Tami) Lampe Sr. and Margaret "Margie" (Ashraf) Lampe. Caring grandmother of Abigail "Abby", Bernard "Bernie" Jr., and Adam. Sister of Alfred Hegener and the late Robert (Helen) Hegener, Helen (Tom) Kolde and John Hegener. Passed away March 11, 2020 at the age of 74. Visitation will be held Monday, March 16, 2020 at St. Michael Catholic Church 11144 Spinner Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45241 from 9 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. Please see www.hodappfuneralhome.com for full obituary.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2020
