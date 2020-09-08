Mary Ann Parr
Mary Ann (Boeddeker) Parr went home with Jesus, suddenly, but peacefully, early Sunday morning, September 6, 2020.
How do you say goodbye to one of the most amazing humans to ever grace this earth? She was the most giving and loving person. If she knew your name, she prayed for you. If she knew your birthday, she sent you a card. She gave without hesitation and she gave more than she had. She knew God would take care of her. She knew the gift that life was, and she knew that tomorrow was never promised. She was ready, but we are not. We will miss the days without her prayers, birthdays without her cards, her feisty, determined personality and her loving smiles...
She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Julia (Steuwer) Boeddeker, nine brothers and sisters, son Jay Parr and grandson Genie McIntyre.
She is survived by her siblings, Tony Boeddeker, Margie Morgan and Sister Marion Agnes (Dorothy); brother-in-law, Kenny Parr (Billie); her children,
Wanda McIntyre (Eugene), Wally Parr (Gail), Raeschell Noonen (Joe), Natalie Morgan (Doug), Jay's wife Terri Lee Parr, Debbie Parr, Donnie Parr (Tamie), Holly Densford (Daryl), Lance Parr, and Chrystal Reinhart (Adlai); thirty-nine grandchildren, forty- nine great grandchildren, five great great grandchildren; and numerous nephews, nieces, and friends.
The family will observe a private grave site service at a later date. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is assisting the Parr family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com
.