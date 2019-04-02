Services
Radel Funeral & Cremation Service
650 Neeb Rd
Cincinnati, OH 45233
(513) 451-8800
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Radel Funeral & Cremation Service
650 Neeb Rd
Cincinnati, OH 45233
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Victory Church
810 Neeb Road
View Map
Mary Ann Sears Obituary
Mary Ann Sears

- - Sears, Mary Ann (Nee: Luken) beloved wife of Keith Sears. Dear sister of Connie (the late Ace) Ammann and the late Lawrence Luken. Also survived by numerous other family and friends. Passed away on March 30, 2019 at the age of 58 years. Visitation will be Thurs. April 4th from 5:00 - 7:00 P.M. at the Radel Funeral Home, 650 Neeb Road, 451-8800. Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday April 5th 11:00 A.M. at Our Lady of Victory Church, 810 Neeb Road, 45233. If so desired memorials may be made to the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. www.radelfuneral.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Apr. 2, 2019
