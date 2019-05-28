|
Mary Ann Sheatzley (nee Feldhues)
Mt. Carmel - Mary Ann Sheatzley (nee Feldhues) beloved wife of Joseph E. Sheatzley married for 72 years, devoted mother of Janice Sheatzley, Susan (Art) Hunkele, Patty (Rick) Perkins, Barry Sheatzley, Jenny (Don) McNeal, and the late Brian (Sue) Sheatzley, former mother-in-law of Terri Sheatzley, sister of the late Bill (Mary) Feldhues, also survived by 12 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. May 24, 2019. Age 92 years. Residence Mt. Carmel. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Veronica Church, Mt. Carmel, on Thur. May 30, at 10:30 AM. Friends may visit at the Church on Thur. from 9:30-10:30 AM. Memorials to St. Veronica Church. T P WHITE & SONS Funeral Home serving the family.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on May 28, 2019