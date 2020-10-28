Mary Ann Thomas
Colerain Twp. - Mary Ann Thomas (nee Hentz). Born in Cincinnati, OH on July 31, 1942, passed away on Oct. 27, 2020 at the age of 78. Loving wife of 56 years to the late Robert F. Thomas. Loving daughter of the late John and the late Margaret Hentz. Devoted mother of Lisa (Tony) Campbell and Wendy Leppert. Loving sister of the late Johnny (Irma) Hentz, Theresa (the late Doug) Skogland and Kathy (Bill) Losh. Devoted grandmother of Drew (Rachel) Campbell, Brett Campbell, Brittany and Brian Leppert. Loving sister-in-law of Jan North. Aunt of several nieces and nephews. She worked 20 years at Procter & Gamble. She was a 30 year member of Kindervelt. In retirement, she enjoyed going to the Clippard YMCA. Visitation will be Saturday, Oct. 31st from 9:00AM until time of Blessing ServIce at 10:30AM at Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home 5527 Cheviot Road (45247). Memorials can be made to Kindervelt #16 of Children's Hospital 3333 Burnet Ave., Cinti., OH 45229 or to the Alois Alzheimer's Foundation 70 Damon Rd., Cinti., OH 45218. www.mrfh.com