Mary Ann Thornell
- - Mary Ann, beloved wife of Steve Thornell, loving mother of Kevin and Adam Shane, dear grandmother of Kendrick and Aviendha Shane. Survived by brother Jim (Tracy) Wersching, cousin Steve (Sally) Hext, nieces Amie Wersching, Lindsey Hudson, and nephew John Wersching. March 17, 2019. Age 62. Memorial gathering will be held at Geo. H. Rohde & Son Funeral Home, Mt. Lookout, Friday, March 22, 12 noon until time of memorial service at 2:00 PM. Memorials may be directed the Cincinnati SPCA, 3949 Colerain Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45223. Online condolences at rohdefuneral.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Mar. 20, 2019