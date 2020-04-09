|
|
Mary Ann Wagner
Delhi - (nee Meinken), beloved wife and best friend of the late Harold "Hank" Wagner, incomparable mother of Donna Mierenfeld, Paula (Ned Colson) Grove, Joe (Linda Connell) Wagner, Leslie (Tim) Huey, and Eileen (Ed) Bird, loving grandma of 14 and great-grandma of 10; unsurpassed sister-in-law, aunt, neighbor, bridge partner, and friend to many. We are grateful to Sandy Schnur (mom's "bonus child") for her love and devotion for over ten years, and to the staff of both Bayley and Hospice of Cincinnati for their special care of our mom during the last three years of her life. She completed 95 years on earth and passed away peacefully on April 8, 2020. Mary Ann was a faithful Catholic from her birth in Price Hill on December 8, 1924. She attended Blessed Sacrament School, Our Lady of Mercy High School, and proudly earned a full scholarship to Our Lady of Cincinnati College, majoring in biochemistry, where she was known as "Mike" to her lifelong college friends. Burial will be private for the immediate family. A memorial Mass and gathering will be announced at a later time. Please feel free to remember her through donations to St. Dominic Education Fund, 4551 Delhi Pike, Cincinnati, OH 45238.
www.vittstermeranderson.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2020