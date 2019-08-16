Services
Spring Grove Funeral Home-Spring Grove Chapel
4389 Spring Grove Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45223
(513) 681-7526
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019
12:00 PM
Spring Grove Funeral Home-Spring Grove Chapel
4389 Spring Grove Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45223
View Map
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019
2:00 PM
Spring Grove Funeral Home-Spring Grove Chapel
4389 Spring Grove Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45223
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Wainscott
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Ann Wainscott

Mary Ann Wainscott Obituary
Mary Ann Wainscott

Cincinnati - A Celebration of Mary Ann's life will be held Sunday, August 18, 2019 at Spring Grove Funeral Homes, 4389 Spring Grove Ave 45223. Visitation will begin at 12pm followed by Services at 2pm. The Family has requested that all those in attendance to please wear bright colors. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be sent to the Down Syndrome Association of Greater Cincinnati in care of Ella Allies. Condolences may be expressed at www.springgrove.org.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Aug. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Spring Grove Funeral Home-Spring Grove Chapel
Download Now