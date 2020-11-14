Mary Ann Widmyer
Fort Mitchell - Mary Ann Widmyer, age 73, of Fort Mitchell, Kentucky passed away on Friday, November 13, 2020. She was born in Covington, Kentucky on October 1, 1947 to Dr. Robert J. and Catherine Hoffmann (nee Ziegler). Mary Ann was a passionate Collie trainer and show woman. For most of her life she worked with handicap children, and as a pre-school teacher. Mary Ann was active in her church and a lover of all people, especially her family. She loved spending time with her family, and was an very active shopper. She also enjoyed spending time reading, baking, exercising, and going to lunch with her girlfriends. She was preceded in death by her parents. Mary Ann is survived by her beloved husband of 51 years, Tomas C. Widmyer; children, Thomas Phillip (Renee) Widmyer, Julie Widmyer; grandchildren, Emily Widmyer, Bella Widmyer; brothers, Richard (Marilyn) Hoffmann, Robert T. (Melane) Hoffmann; and a host of other family members and friends. In loving memory of Mary Ann, contributions may be made to The American Cancer Society
4540 Cooper Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45242. A Visitation will be Thursday, November 19, 2020 from 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Northern Kentucky Chapel, 4350 Dixie Highway, Erlanger, Kentucky 41018. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place Friday, November 20, 2020 at 10:00 am at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 2409 Dixie Highway, Fort Mitchell, Kentucky 41017. Burial will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery in Ft. Mitchell, Kentucky.