Mary Anne Rittenhouse
Springfield Township - Mary Anne Rittenhouse (nee Trautman), 97, June 12, 2019. Beloved wife of the late David "Robert" Rittenhouse, devoted daughter of the late Elsie (nee Lienhardt) & William Trautman, dear sister of the late Wilbert Trautman & sister-in-law of Betty Sehlhorst. Also survived by cousins. Visitation Sat., June 15, 9 AM until time of service at 10 AM at the Dennis George Funeral Home, 44 S. Miami, Cleves, OH 45002. In lieu of flowers, memorials to . www.dennisgeorgefunerals.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on June 13, 2019