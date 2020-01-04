Services
Neidhard-Young Funeral Home
7401 Hamilton Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45231
513-521-7800
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Neidhard-Young Funeral Home
7401 Hamilton Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45231
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
11:00 AM
Assumption Church
7711 Joseph St.
Mt. Healthy, OH
Mary Arnold

Mary Arnold Obituary
Mary Arnold

Mt. Healthy - ARNOLD, Mary (nee Wiesman) - Beloved wife of 53 years to Allen H. Arnold; Devoted mother of Tracy Shields and the late Doug (Vickie) Arnold; Proud grandmother of Danielle, Jacob, Layne, Cooper, and Reece; Caring sister of Betty Cullen; Aunt of Randy Cullen, Teri Cullen-Deneger; Passed away January 4, 2020 at the age 78 and was a resident of Mt. Healthy; Visitation will be held at Neidhard-Young Funeral Home, 7401 Hamilton Ave., Mt. Healthy on Thursday, January 9, 2020 from 9-10:30am. Mass of Christian Burial will immediately follow at Assumption Church, 7711 Joseph St., Mt. Healthy at 11:00am. Memorial contributions may be sent to the American Diabetes Association or to ; Condolences may be sent to www.neidhardyoungfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jan. 4 to Jan. 6, 2020
