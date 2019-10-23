|
|
Mary Augustine
Forest Park - Mary R. Augustine (Nee Perrino), Beloved wife of the late Russell F. Augustine for 60 years. Loving mother of Paul (Kim) Augustine. Devoted grandmother of Nick and Alyssa Augustine (Danny Wallace). Dear sister of Minnie Bohan, Mario (Frances) Perrino, Rosemary Perrino and the late Anthony Perrino. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 22, 2019, at 87 years of age. Visitation at St. Aloysius Gonzaga Church, 4366 Bridgetown Rd., on SATURDAY, from 9:30 AM until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 AM. Memorials may be made to the , 644 Linn St. Ste. 1026, Cincinnati, OH 45203. B.J. Meyer Sons Funeral Home serving the family. www.bjmeyer.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019