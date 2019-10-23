Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Augustine
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Augustine

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Augustine Obituary
Mary Augustine

Forest Park - Mary R. Augustine (Nee Perrino), Beloved wife of the late Russell F. Augustine for 60 years. Loving mother of Paul (Kim) Augustine. Devoted grandmother of Nick and Alyssa Augustine (Danny Wallace). Dear sister of Minnie Bohan, Mario (Frances) Perrino, Rosemary Perrino and the late Anthony Perrino. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 22, 2019, at 87 years of age. Visitation at St. Aloysius Gonzaga Church, 4366 Bridgetown Rd., on SATURDAY, from 9:30 AM until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 AM. Memorials may be made to the , 644 Linn St. Ste. 1026, Cincinnati, OH 45203. B.J. Meyer Sons Funeral Home serving the family. www.bjmeyer.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.