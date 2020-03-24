Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Lykins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary B. Lykins

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary B. Lykins Obituary
Mary B. Lykins

Batavia -

Loving daughter of the late Georg and Elisa Gahn, lifelong friend of the late Bob Lykins, beloved mother of MaryJo (Dennis) Applegate, Kathy (Rob Irvin) Zimmer, the late Sherrie Ann Lykins, devoted grandmother of Ena (David) Langford, Kara (Andy) Culberson, Jamie (Brian) Gregory, Megan (Mike) and Benjamin (Jessica) Applegate and great-grandmother of Dylan Langford, Xander Culberson, Owen and Oliver Gregory, Benji Applegate, Kaleah and Keyvon Moton, special friend to Holly (Bob) Gronberg, dear sister of the late Johanna Delor.

Funeral Services at the convenience of the family. www.evansfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -