Tufts Schildmeyer
129 Riverside Drive
Loveland, OH 45140
(513) 683-2430
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Tufts Schildmeyer
129 Riverside Drive
Loveland, OH 45140
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Tufts Schildmeyer
129 Riverside Drive
Loveland, OH 45140
Mary Belle (nee Meadors) Sewell of Loveland, OH. Born on March 10, 1929 in Cincinnati, OH. Died on April 4, 2019 at the age of 90. Beloved wife of 48 years to Frank D. Sewell. Caring aunt of Barbara Tidwell, Cindy Lay, Susan Welker and Mike Joslin. Dear sister of the late Andrew Jackson Meadors. Cherished daughter the late John and Ada (nee Braden) Meadors. Family and friends will be received from 10 AM - 11 AM on Thursday, April 11 at Tufts Schildmeyer Funeral Home, 129 N. Riverside Dr., Loveland, where services will immediately follow at 11 AM. Inurnment, Stonelick TWP Cemetery. www.tuftsschildmeyer.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Apr. 6, 2019
