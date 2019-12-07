|
|
Mary Bergstein
Cincinnati - Mary M. McHaffie Bergstein passed away peacefully on December 3, 2019 at the age of 93. Daughter of Raymond and Maggie May McHaffie, she was born in Huntington, WV on October 4, 1926. Beloved wife of 55 years of the late Frank Bergstein, mother of the late Martha Marcom (Jerry), Connie Dow (Buzz), David Bergstein (Margaret), and the late Thomas Bergstein. Mary leaves behind nine grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren, as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Mary came to the Queen City in 1944 to study nursing at the University of Cincinnati. When she met and married Frank, Cincinnati became her lifelong home. Mary was an accomplished pianist and played and performed for many years. A generous supporter of the arts, she was passionate about two local iconic organizations: the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra, where she was a subscriber for 75 years, and the Cincinnati Opera, where she was also a longtime subscriber and a member of the Opera Guild. She was an avid bridge player and an adventurous world traveler. The joy she found in music, art, and travel lives on in her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Public visitation will be held on Sunday December 15, 2019 at the Spring Grove Cemetery Cedars of Lebanon Chapel, 4521 Spring Grove Ave. Cincinnati, OH 45232, at 2:00 pm, with a celebration of her life to follow at 3:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated to the Frank and Mary Bergstein Fund for Musical Excellence, Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra, 1241 Elm St., Cincinnati, OH (cincinnatisymphony.org), or Cincinnati Opera, 1243 Elm St, Cincinnati, OH 45202 (cincinnatiopera.org). Arrangements made by Spring Grove Funeral Home, www.springgrove.org
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Dec. 7 to Dec. 11, 2019