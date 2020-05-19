Mary Beth Kunnen
Cincinnati - CINCINNATI - Mary Beth Kunnen, 65, passed away May 15 surrounded by loving family and friends after a yearlong battle with cancer. Loving daughter of Mary Clare (nee Kaufhold, deceased) and John A. (Mike) Kunnen; dear sister of Kathy Ernst (John), Martha Ekardt (Patrick), Marianne Kunnen-Jones (Rick), Michael, Tim and Patrick, all of Cincinnati; doting aunt of Chris, Jeff and Daniel Ernst, Claire Shoemaker (nee Ekardt), Annie and Patty Ekardt, three step-nieces and one step-nephew, and one great-niece, five great-nephews, four step-great nieces and one step-great nephew. Her family wants to thank her longtime friends Chris Nolan and Sylvia Feist, who supported her to the end. A 1972 graduate of Seton High School, she was a lifelong West Sider, earning her RN from Good Samaritan School of Nursing in 1975 and BS (magna cum laude) in Management of Health Care Services in 2000 from Mount St. Joseph University. Mary Beth dedicated 44 years to Good Samaritan Hospital, serving as a caring staff nurse in medical-surgical areas, team coordinator and clinical team manager in SurgiCare/Pre-Surgical Services/Eye Center, and ending her career in Care Management before retiring in 2019. She generously shared love and time with nieces and nephews, always found the perfect gift for those she loved, liked to give joy to others, had fun traveling and watching movies, and possessed a spunky, dry sense of humor. Among her many nurse-friends were Karen Kammer, the Good Time Gals, Gatlinburg Posse and Young at Hearts. Private graveside service. A public memorial will take place at a later date. At her request, memorial donations may be made payable to IFC Scholarship Fund to benefit students at the School of Nursing, Good Samaritan Foundation, 375 Dixmyth Ave., Cincinnati, OH, 45220 or at www.gshfoundation.com (designate IFC Scholarship). Arrangements are entrusted to BJ Meyer Sons Funeral Home and condolences may be posted at www.bjmeyer.com.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from May 19 to May 24, 2020.