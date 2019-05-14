Services
Meyer & Geiser Funeral Home
4989 Glenway Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45238
(513) 921-4144
Visitation
Thursday, May 16, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Teresa of Avila Church
1175 Overlook Ave,
Cincinnati, OH
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, May 16, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Teresa of Avila Church
1175 Overlook Ave,
Cincinnati, OH
Mary Bilotta Obituary
Mary Bilotta

Cincinnati - Bilotta, Mary (nee Gerhardt) devoted wife of the late Vincent Bilotta, loving mother of Pamela (Michael) Luckey, cherished grandmother of Tara (Rocco) Castellano, Christy (Allen) Blevins, and great grandmother of Giovanni and Olivia. Dear sister of Tommy Gerhardt. Passed away peacefully in her home, May 11, 2019 at the age of 85. Visitation Thursday, May 16, 2019 at St. Teresa of Avila Church, 1175 Overlook Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45238, from 9 AM until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM. Remembrances may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Our Daily Bread, 1730 Race St, Cincinnati, OH 45202. www.meyergeiser.com.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on May 14, 2019
