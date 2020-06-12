Mary Borgman
Cincinnati - Borgman, Mary Lee, age 87, passed away on June 12, 2020. Mary was born in Cincinnati, OH to William and Caroline Reynolds. Mary was preceded by her husband, Mel Borgman, son, Dan Borgman, brother, William Reynolds. Mary is survived by her children, Mike (Kim) Borgman and Julie Borgman, grandchildren, Kyle and Adam Borgman and many extended relatives and friends. Services for Mary will be private due to current restrictions. She will be laid to rest at Arlington Memorial Gardens. Memorial donations can be directed to the American Red Cross. Condolences can be left at www.AMGFuneralHome.com.
Cincinnati - Borgman, Mary Lee, age 87, passed away on June 12, 2020. Mary was born in Cincinnati, OH to William and Caroline Reynolds. Mary was preceded by her husband, Mel Borgman, son, Dan Borgman, brother, William Reynolds. Mary is survived by her children, Mike (Kim) Borgman and Julie Borgman, grandchildren, Kyle and Adam Borgman and many extended relatives and friends. Services for Mary will be private due to current restrictions. She will be laid to rest at Arlington Memorial Gardens. Memorial donations can be directed to the American Red Cross. Condolences can be left at www.AMGFuneralHome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.