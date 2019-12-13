Services
Hodapp Funeral Home
8815 Cincinnati Columbus Rd
West Chester, OH 45069
(513) 777-8433
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Hodapp Funeral Home
8815 Cincinnati Columbus Rd
West Chester, OH 45069
Funeral service
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Hodapp Funeral Home
8815 Cincinnati Columbus Rd
West Chester, OH 45069
Mary Boswell Obituary
Mary Boswell

West Chester - Boswell, Mary Erma (nee Coponiti). Beloved wife of the late Rodney House and the late Lamonte Boswell. Loving mother of Philip (Debi), Rodney Wayne (Debbie), Lisa (Jerry) Cunningham and Robert J. House. Grandmother of Melissa, Jennifer, Lucas, Matthew, Brian, Brent and Kevin Wayne. Also survived by numerous Great-grandchildren. Sister of Peggy Ann (Douglas) Cox and Virgil (Dee) Buell. Passed away December 12, 2019 at the age of 84. Visitation will be held at Hodapp Funeral Home, 8815 Cincinnati-Columbus Rd. (Rt. 42), West Chester, OH 45069 on Wednesday, December 18, at 10 AM until time of funeral service at 11 AM. Condolences to HodappFuneralHome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15, 2019
