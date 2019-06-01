|
|
Sister Mary Brenda Brady, RSM
Cincinnati - Sister Mary Brenda Brady, sister of the Sisters of Mercy for 63 years. Daughter of the late Monroe Brady and Vera Jackson. Passed away on May 24 at the age of 81. preceded in death by Patricia Schmidt (Bernard) and Robert (Linda) Brady. Survived by sister, Kathleen Rowekamp (Dennis), and brother, Thomas Brady (Cathy). Sister Brenda taught and was an elementary principal for 28 years. After earning a certificate for social work, she served in a number of places including Peaslee Neighborhood Center and Alpha Boys' School in Kingston, Jamaica. For several years she was a GED instructor. Friends may call at McAuley Convent, 1768 Cedar Ave., 45224 on Monday, June 3 from 3:00-6:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial at 6:15 p.m. at the convent. Burial at St. Joseph (New) Cemetery, Tuesday, June 4. Leave convent at 9:00 a.m. Memorials may be directed to Sisters of Mercy, McAuley Convent, 1768 Cedar Ave. Cincinnati, OH 45224. Condolences at hodappfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on June 1, 2019