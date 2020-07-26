Mary Brooks
Mary Rees Land, 104, formerly of Lexington, KY, beloved wife of the late John Hapgood Brooks lll, devoted mother of Emily Bopp of Pittsburgh, PA and Margaret Smith of Cincinnati, Loving grandmother of Nathan and Whitney Bopp and Abigail and Matthew Smith and great-grandmother of Layla and Jackson Bopp, dear aunt of Rachel Ferguson of Birmingham, AL and William H. Smith Jr. of Williamsburg, VA. July 16, 2020. Interment at The Lexington Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Hospice of Cincinnati
. Dalbert, Woodruff & Isenogle serving the family.