Mary C. Conry
Sharonville, Ohio - Mary C. Conry (nee Meany) Beloved wife of the late William Conry. Dear mother of Kevin, Bridget and the late Mark Conry. Devoted mother in law of Karen Conry. Loving grandmother of Chris Conry, Julia Conry-Hill, Jen Conry, Amanda Conry and the late Brian Conry. Sister of the late Patrick Conry. Passed away Wednesday, June 17, 2020. Age 91 years. Mary was retired as a Dietician for Bethesda North Hospital and was a devoted member of St. Michael's Church, Sharonville. Services will be private. Memorials may be directed to Hospice of Cincinnati. Condolences may be sent to neidhardyoungfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.