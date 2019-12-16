Services
Geo. H. Rohde & Son Funeral Home - Cincinnati
3183 Linwood Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45208
513-321-0404
Mary Frey
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Cecilia Church
Madison Road
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Cecilia Church
Madison Road
Hyde Park - Mary Catherine Frey (nee Schloss), born December 15, 1934 to William and Marie Schloss, passed peacefully on December 15, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Francis H. Frey, cherished mother of James (Elizabeth) Frey, Andrew (Judith) Frey, Thomas (Barbara Reinhold) Frey, Libby Frey and Betsy (Michael) Schneider; loving grandmother of 14 and a great grandmother; dear sister of William (Rose Marie) Schloss and Ronald (Melanie) Schloss . Also survived by 6 nieces and nephews. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Cecilia Church, Madison Road, Saturday December 21 at 11:00 am. Visitation in church from 10:00 am until just before the Mass. Interment following at Spring Grove Cemetery. Donations may be made to or Sisters of Charity. Condolences may be expressed at rohdefuneral.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Dec. 16 to Dec. 19, 2019
