Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Gallagher
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary C. Gallagher

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary C. Gallagher Obituary
Mary C. Gallagher

- - Mary C. Gallagher (nee Fry) beloved wife of Paul Gallagher, devoted mother of Raymond (Jeanne) Clark and the late Roger Clark, dear step-mother of Mark Gallagher and Debra (David) Bonilla, also survived by 5 step-grandchildren. Oct. 7, 2019. Age 80 years. Memorial Service at Mt. Moriah United Methodist Church, 681 Mt. Moriah Dr., Withamsville, on Fri. Oct. 11, at 11 AM. Friends may visit at the Church on Fri. from 10-11 AM. Memorials to Hope Hospice of Ft. Myers or Vitas Health Care of Cincinnati. Interment in Park Lawn Cemetery, Jamestown, PA. T P WHITE & SONS Funeral Home serving the family.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.