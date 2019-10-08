|
Mary C. Gallagher
- - Mary C. Gallagher (nee Fry) beloved wife of Paul Gallagher, devoted mother of Raymond (Jeanne) Clark and the late Roger Clark, dear step-mother of Mark Gallagher and Debra (David) Bonilla, also survived by 5 step-grandchildren. Oct. 7, 2019. Age 80 years. Memorial Service at Mt. Moriah United Methodist Church, 681 Mt. Moriah Dr., Withamsville, on Fri. Oct. 11, at 11 AM. Friends may visit at the Church on Fri. from 10-11 AM. Memorials to Hope Hospice of Ft. Myers or Vitas Health Care of Cincinnati. Interment in Park Lawn Cemetery, Jamestown, PA. T P WHITE & SONS Funeral Home serving the family.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019