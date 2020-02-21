Services
Radel Funeral & Cremation Service
650 Neeb Rd
Cincinnati, OH 45233
(513) 451-8800
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Martin of Tours Church
3720 St. Martins Place
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Martin of Tours Church
3720 St. Martins Place,
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Laker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary C. (Nee: Schuerman) Laker

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary C. (Nee: Schuerman) Laker Obituary
Mary C. (Nee: Schuerman) Laker

Mary C. (Nee: Schuerman) Laker beloved wife of the late William J. Laker Sr. Loving mother of Albert M. (Patricia) and William J. Jr. (Bobbie) Laker. Devoted grandmother of Amanda (Joseph) Singer, Amy (Nate) Kawaski, Audrey and Christopher Laker. Cherished great-grandmother of Kenndie, Hallie, Mavie, Wyatt and Willa. Dear sister of Paul (Barb) and Donald (Mary Jo) Schuerman. Also survived by numerous other family and friends. Passed away on February 20, 2020 at the age of 86 years. Visitation will be Saturday February 29th from 9:00 A.M. until the time of Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 A.M. all at St. Martin of Tours Church, 3720 St. Martins Place, 45211. In lieu of flowers the family request memorials to St. Martin of Tours, Adopt a Student Foundation, 3720 St. Martins Place, 45211. Radel Funeral Home, 451-8800 serving the family. www.radelfuneral.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Radel Funeral & Cremation Service
Download Now