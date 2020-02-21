|
Mary C. (Nee: Schuerman) Laker
Mary C. (Nee: Schuerman) Laker beloved wife of the late William J. Laker Sr. Loving mother of Albert M. (Patricia) and William J. Jr. (Bobbie) Laker. Devoted grandmother of Amanda (Joseph) Singer, Amy (Nate) Kawaski, Audrey and Christopher Laker. Cherished great-grandmother of Kenndie, Hallie, Mavie, Wyatt and Willa. Dear sister of Paul (Barb) and Donald (Mary Jo) Schuerman. Also survived by numerous other family and friends. Passed away on February 20, 2020 at the age of 86 years. Visitation will be Saturday February 29th from 9:00 A.M. until the time of Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 A.M. all at St. Martin of Tours Church, 3720 St. Martins Place, 45211. In lieu of flowers the family request memorials to St. Martin of Tours, Adopt a Student Foundation, 3720 St. Martins Place, 45211. Radel Funeral Home, 451-8800 serving the family. www.radelfuneral.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020