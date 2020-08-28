1/1
Mary C. Stewart
Mary C. Stewart

Cincinnati - (née Lathrop), 87, died on August 22, 2020. Beloved wife of Robert B. Stewart for over 66 years, sister of Joan Hamilton, loving mother of David Stewart, Robert Stewart, Michael Stewart, JC Stewart, Maureen Walsh, Patricia Ashleman, and Thomas Stewart, also survived by 12 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. Former parishioners at Church of the Nativity in Pleasant Ridge for over 50 years. A private family service will be held on Tuesday, September 1st. In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations in her name be sent to The Church of Nativity of Our Lord, 5935 Pandora Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45213. To share a story or send a condolence, visit MuellerfuneralS.com




Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Aug. 28 to Aug. 30, 2020.
