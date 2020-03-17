Services
CLEPPER - KELSCH FUNERAL CHAPEL - CINCINNATI
2961 MADISON ROAD
Cincinnati, OH 45209
(513) 731-1944
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Michael Church
Sharonville, OH
Burial
Following Services
Gate of Heaven Cemetery
Mary Carolyn ("Carol") Thaman


1928 - 2020
Mary Carolyn ("Carol") Thaman Obituary
Mary Carolyn ("Carol") Thaman

Cincinnati - Mary Carolyn ("Carol") Thaman, 91 years old, passed away on Sunday, March 15, 2020, in Cincinnati, OH. Beloved wife to William T. Thaman (deceased), she was a devoted mother to William (Amy), Mary (Ron Gottschalk) and Andrew and delighted grandmother to Maria (Andrew) Cole, Jacob Thaman (Riley Long), and Elinor and William Gottschalk. She adored and was adored by her surviving sisters-in-law, Marilyn Schoelwer and Gloria Thaman, and was proud aunt to 21 nieces and nephews. Over the last ten years, Mary Terry became her dear friend and devoted companion.

Her parents, Harry and Elinor Stagaman, and brothers, Harry Stagaman, MD and David Stagaman S.J., preceded her in death.

Carol, with her husband Bill, cofounded The Thaman Rubber Company in 1960, and she remained treasurer for over 40 years. She was a patron of the arts, lover of classical music, opera, and theatre; world traveler; long-time member of the Indian Hill Garden Club; and an animal lover. Predeceased by her beloved animals Howard, Marian, Louis, Larry, and Tate; survived by Earl.

Thank you to the Twin Lakes community and Home Instead Senior Care for their compassion over the past nine years.

She was a proud graduate of Our Lady of Cincinnati College (Edgecliff) and a passionate champion of Catholic education. The family requests donations be made to two of her favorite charities - St. Xavier High School (Thaman Family Scholarship) and St. Ursula Academy (Catholic High School Attainability Scholarship).

Funeral mass will be held at St. Michael Church (Sharonville) on March 19th at 10am with burial following at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Carol's life will be celebrated at a later date.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020
