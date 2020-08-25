Mary Catherine Lutz
Springfield Twp. - Mary Catherine Lutz (nee Fastnacht) Beloved wife of the late Jack E. Lutz, Jr. Dear mother of Danny (Geri) Lutz and Michael (Peggy) Lutz. Loving grandmother of Cory Lutz, Amy (Carl Roberts) Lutz Powell and great grandmother of Joshua and Kylie Powell. Devoted sister of the late Robert "Bobby" and Shirley Fastnacht. Passed away Tuesday, August 25, 2020. Age 86 years. Visitation will be held at Neidhard Young Funeral Home, 7401 Hamilton Avenue, Mt. Healthy on Friday, August 28 from 9 AM until time of funeral service at 11 AM. Memorials may be directed to the Children's Dyslexia Centers of Cincinnati, 317 E. Fifth Street (45202) Condolences may be sent to the family at neidhardyoungfuneralhome.com