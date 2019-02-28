Services
Meyer Funeral Home & Crematory
5864 Bridgetown Road
Cincinnati, OH 45248
513-921-0117
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. William Church
4108 W 8th Street
Cincinnati, OH
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
St. William Church
4108 W 8th Street
Cincinnati, OH
Mary Kunnen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Clare Kunnen


1921 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Mary Clare Kunnen Obituary
Mary Clare Kunnen

Cincinnati - Mary Clare Kunnen (Nee Kaufhold), Beloved wife of John A. 'Mike' Kunnen for 71 years. Selfless and loving mother of Michael Kunnen, Kathy (John) Ernst, Timothy, Patrick, Mary Beth Kunnen, Martha (Pat) Ekardt, Marianne (Rick) Kunnen-Jones. Devoted grandmother of Chris (Deb), Jeff (Cathy), Daniel (Laura) Ernst, Claire (Travis) Shoemaker, Annie, Patty Ekardt and great grandmother of Morgan, Brady, Jaime, Parker, Nathan and Camden. Dear sister of the late Charles, John, Gerard Kaufhold and sister in law of the late Thomas, Albert and Richard Kunnen. Passed away surrounded by her family on Sunday, February 24, 2019 at 98 years of age. Visitation on Saturday at St. William Church, 4108 W. 8th St., at 9:00 AM until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 AM. Memorials may be made to Tender Mercies, 29 W. 12th St., Cincinnati, OH 45202 or to National Alliance for Mentally Ill, Southwest Ohio, 4055 Executive Park Drive, Suite 450, Cincinnati, OH 45241. www.bjmeyer.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Feb. 28, 2019
