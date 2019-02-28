|
|
Mary Clare Kunnen
Cincinnati - Mary Clare Kunnen (Nee Kaufhold), Beloved wife of John A. 'Mike' Kunnen for 71 years. Selfless and loving mother of Michael Kunnen, Kathy (John) Ernst, Timothy, Patrick, Mary Beth Kunnen, Martha (Pat) Ekardt, Marianne (Rick) Kunnen-Jones. Devoted grandmother of Chris (Deb), Jeff (Cathy), Daniel (Laura) Ernst, Claire (Travis) Shoemaker, Annie, Patty Ekardt and great grandmother of Morgan, Brady, Jaime, Parker, Nathan and Camden. Dear sister of the late Charles, John, Gerard Kaufhold and sister in law of the late Thomas, Albert and Richard Kunnen. Passed away surrounded by her family on Sunday, February 24, 2019 at 98 years of age. Visitation on Saturday at St. William Church, 4108 W. 8th St., at 9:00 AM until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 AM. Memorials may be made to Tender Mercies, 29 W. 12th St., Cincinnati, OH 45202 or to National Alliance for Mentally Ill, Southwest Ohio, 4055 Executive Park Drive, Suite 450, Cincinnati, OH 45241. www.bjmeyer.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Feb. 28, 2019