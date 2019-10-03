|
|
Mary Craig
Deer Park - Mary E. Craig "sis", loving mother, sister, aunt, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend was called home on sept 6, 2019 at Hospice of Cincinnati.
Mary was born 3.26.1942 in Cincinnati, Ohio to Ora Newport and Hazel Jeffers-Newport. Mary was preceded in death by her parents, husband Ron Craig.
Mary leaves behind one son Terry (Brenda) Craig, sister Laura Jeannie Weaver and brother Ora "Bud" Newport Jr; grandchildren Eric Meyer, Jeremiah Craig (Kelcie), Lindsay Wilson (Damien), Dalton Craig (Chrissy) and Samantha Craig. Along with 10 great grandchildren, many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
If you were lucky enough to know Sis, your life was enriched on many levels. She was a one of a kind spirit who saw good in everybody and was a mother to all. Family and friends can attend a celebration of her life on October 6, 2019 at Sharon Woods Lakeside Lodge, 4661 E. Kemper Road, Sharonville, OH starting at 2pm. In lieu of flowers please send donations to hospice of Cincinnati or Matthew 25 Ministries. www.cremationcincinnati.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Oct. 3, 2019