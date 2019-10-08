|
|
Mary Curlis
Batavia - Mary B. Curlis, 95, of Miami Township, formerly of Batavia, passed away on Monday, October 7, 2019 at Venetian Gardens in Goshen Township. She was born October 3, 1924 in Calhoun, Georgia, daughter of the late Rev. John Caleb and Jessie Ray Wade. She was the widow of the late Levi Curlis, Jr., who passed away in 1989. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Johnny Mae Wade and her brother, Richard Doyle Wade. Mary was a deeply involved and devoted member of the Lindale Baptist Church where she was known as the "Card Lady" because she always sent out cards for the church. Her devotion, love, and care toward her family could not be matched. She was a humble, strong, and independent woman, who until last year, was still driving and living by herself. She was a hard worker who supported and cared for everyone. She enjoyed working crossword puzzles and reading books. Babies and dogs were naturally drawn to her. She is survived by her sons, James "Jim" Cook and wife Nancy of Union Township; Lieutenant Colonel (R), USAR, Infantry Lawrence "Larry" Curlis and wife Debbie of Weatherford, TX; grandchildren, Sherry Cook Stanforth and husband David; Brenda Cook Fadden and husband Lieutenant Colonel (R), USA, Infantry Michael; Stephen Cook and wife Teresa; Jason Curlis and wife Traci; Jared Curlis and wife Jenifer; great-grandchildren, Olivia, Corinne, Aubrey, and Elias Stanforth; Patrick, Matthew, Catherine, and Elizabeth Fadden; and Caleb, Sydney, Dorian, and Tobias Cook. Family and friends are invited to a visitation from 5:00 - 7:00 PM, Thursday, October 10, 2019 and 10:00 - 11:00 AM, Friday, October 11, 2019 at E.C. Nurre Funeral Home, 177 W. Main St. (SR 125), Amelia. Funeral service will be at 11:00 AM on Friday at the funeral home with Pastor James Henline officiating. Burial will follow at Batavia-Union Cemetery in Batavia. Family members suggest memorial contributions be made to Lindale Baptist Church for the use of the future Legacy Hall, 3052 SR 132, Amelia, OH 45102. Please sign her online tribute wall at www.ecnurre.com.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Oct. 8 to Oct. 16, 2019