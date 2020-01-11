Services
Staley - Strawser Funeral Home - Deer Park
7140 Plainfield Rd.
Deer Park, OH 45236
(513) 791-9357
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church
7121 Plainfield Road
Deer Park, OH
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church
7121 Plainfield Road,
Deer Park, OH
View Map
Deer Park - Mary Dissel, 76, long time Deer Park resident passed away January 8, 2020. Mary retired after 35 years from Western Southern Life Ins.Daughter of the late John and Antoinette Dissel. Beloved sister of John, Ann (Mike) Conlon, Margaret and Elizabeth (Hank) Cook and the late Tony Dissel. A host of nieces, nephews, other family and friends also survive. Visitation will be Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Deer Park 7121 Plainfield Road, 45236 from 10:00 a.m. until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. with Father Matt Feist presiding. Donations may be made to and St. John the Evangelist Church. Guest book at www.staleyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2020
