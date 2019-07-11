Services
Vitt, Stermer & Anderson Funeral Home
3425 Harrison Ave
Cheviot, OH 45211
(513) 939-2273
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
8:30 AM - 9:30 AM
Vitt, Stermer & Anderson Funeral Home
3425 Harrison Ave
Cheviot, OH 45211
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Aloysius Gonzaga Church
4366 Bridgetown Rd.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Barlage
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary E. Barlage


1922 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary E. Barlage Obituary
Mary E. Barlage

Bridgetown - (nee Boerschig) beloved wife of the late Wendell Barlage, loving mother of Carol Ann (Don) Connolly, Nancy (Chris) Krabbe, Linda (John) Albers and Kathy (Bill) Fliehman, cherished grandmother, great grandmother and sister. Sunday, July 7, 2019 age 96. Visitation Friday 8:30 AM until 9:30 AM at the Vitt, Stermer & Anderson Funeral Home, 3425 Harrison Ave. Funeral Mass to follow at 10 AM at St. Aloysius Gonzaga Church, 4366 Bridgetown Rd. Memorials may be made to the or www.vittstermeranderson.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on July 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Vitt, Stermer & Anderson Funeral Home
Download Now