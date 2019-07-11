|
Mary E. Barlage
Bridgetown - (nee Boerschig) beloved wife of the late Wendell Barlage, loving mother of Carol Ann (Don) Connolly, Nancy (Chris) Krabbe, Linda (John) Albers and Kathy (Bill) Fliehman, cherished grandmother, great grandmother and sister. Sunday, July 7, 2019 age 96. Visitation Friday 8:30 AM until 9:30 AM at the Vitt, Stermer & Anderson Funeral Home, 3425 Harrison Ave. Funeral Mass to follow at 10 AM at St. Aloysius Gonzaga Church, 4366 Bridgetown Rd. Memorials may be made to the or www.vittstermeranderson.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on July 11, 2019