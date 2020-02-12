Services
Neidhard-Minges Funeral Home
3155 Harrison Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45211
(513) 661-3022
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Neidhard-Minges Funeral Home
3155 Harrison Ave
Westwood, OH
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Catherine Church
(2848 Fischer Place
Westwood, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Carroll
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary E. "Betty" Carroll

Add a Memory
Mary E. "Betty" Carroll Obituary
Mary E. "Betty" Carroll

CIncinnati - Carroll, Mary E. "Betty" (nee Kleve), beloved wife of 57 years of the late Walter N. Carroll. Loving mother of Betsy (the late Linus) Ryland, Mickey (Tom) Rheinecker and Walter N. (Ann) Carroll. Loving grandmother of Linus (Jill) Ryland, Elizabeth (Eric) Steva, Gen (Dave) Smith, Michelle Rheinecker, Chris (Karl) Lippowitsch, Valerie (Tom) Koening, Kathy (Eric) Crider, Colleen (Rich) Herrick, Wally (Jackie), Kevin (Krista), and Greg (Angela) Carroll and Allison (John) Waltner. Great-grandmother of 34. She died peacefully February 10, 2020 surrounded by her loving family in her 100th year of life. Visitation 9 A.M. - 10 A.M Friday, February 14, 2020 at Neidhard-Minges Funeral Home (3155 Harrison Ave, Westwood) followed by Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 A.M. at St. Catharine Church (2848 Fischer Place, Westwood). In lieu of flowers donations may be made to , P.O. Box 633597, Cincinnati, OH 45263 or the Altiora Fund for the benefit of Walter N. Carroll Memorial Scholarship Fund, c/o Elder High School, 3900 Vincent Avenue, Cincinnati, OH 45205. Neidhardminges.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Feb. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -