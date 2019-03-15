Services
B.J. Meyer Sons Overlook Memorial Center
4841 Glenway Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45238
(513) 921-0117
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 17, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
B. J. Meyer Son Overlook Memorial Home
4841 Glenway Avenue
Cincinnati, OH
View Map
Burial
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Mt. Moriah Cemetery
686 Mt Moriah Drive
Cincinnati, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Hughes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary E. Hughes


1934 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Mary E. Hughes Obituary
Mary E. Hughes

Cincinnati - (Nee Leggett) Beloved wife of the late Roy T. Hughes. Devoted daughter of the late Raymond T.and Loretta (nee Meyer) Leggett. Loving sister of Patricia (Glenn) Johnson, Kathryn Turner and the late Rita Corcoran and Raymond J. Leggett. Also survived by four generations of nieces and nephews and dear friends. Passed away Tuesday March 4, 2019 at 85 years of age. Visitation Sunday March 17, 2019 from 1:00 until 3:00pm at B.J. Meyer Sons Overlook Memorial Home, 4841 Glenway Ave. Burial Monday 11:00am at Mt. Moriah Cemetery 686 Mt. Moriah Dr. Clermont Cty. 45245. www.bjmeyer.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Mar. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now