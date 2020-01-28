|
|
Mary E. Hulsmann
Green Twp. - Mary Elizabeth Hulsmann (nee Koeninger), beloved wife of the late Robert H. Hulsmann. Devoted mother of Mark (Linda), William (Beth) and Robert (Jill) Hulsmann, Mary Kay (Scott) Buschelman, Richard (Edith) and Michael (Caterina) Hulsmann. Loving grandmother and great grandmother to many. Dear sister of Joyce Lackmeyer. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Mary passed away on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at the age of 93. Visitation at Frederick Funeral Home, 2553 Banning Rd. on Monday (Feb 3) from 5-8pm. Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday (Feb 4) at St. Ann Church at 12pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Crossroads Hospice and Palliative Care, 4380 Glendale Milford Rd. Cincinnati 45242 Our Lady of Perpetual Hope, Shellbark Lane Cincinnati 45231. Special condolences may be expressed at frederickfh.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jan. 28 to Feb. 2, 2020