Corpus Christi Catholic Church
2014 Springdale Rd
Cincinnati, OH 45231
Memorial service
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Corpus Christi Church
Mary E. Lipp

Mary E. Lipp Obituary
Mary E. Lipp

Cincinnati - Mary E. (nee Rambicure) beloved mother of Deborah Bussewitz, Michael (Becky), Stephen, Pam (Bob) Campbell and Kimberley (Robert) Shelton. Devoted grandmother of Stephanie (Josh), Matthew, Tamara, Robert, DeeAnn (preceded in death), Tawnya (Neil) Rachel (Sam), Ben, & Tara and great grandmother of 14 and great great grandmother of 3. Dear sister of the late, Robert, Dorothy, Howard, Ralph, Margaret, Jack, and Arthur.

Mary passed away peacefully on Friday, September 20, 2019 at 87 years of age. Memorials may be made to Corpus Christi Church, 2014 Springdale Road, Cincinnati, OH 45231. Memorial service will be held at Corpus Christi Church on Friday, September 27, 2019 at 10:00 am
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Sept. 23, 2019
