(nee O'Connell) beloved wife of the late Henry R. Smith, loving mother of Michael (Barbara) Smith, Peggy (James) Thormahlen, Stephen (Jo) Smith, Daniel (Sally) Smith and Susan (David) Jackson, dear grandmother of Keegan, Jenny, Mary Kate, Stephanie, Nathan, Samuel, Christopher, Nicole, Sarah and great-grandmother of 2, sister of the late Jack O'Connell, aunt of many nieces and nephews. Passed away Friday, February 7, 2020. Visitation will be Friday, February 14, 2020 at Our Lady of Victory Church, 810 Neeb Rd. from 9:45AM until time of funeral mass at 11AM. Memorials may be made to the American Breast Cancer Foundation. www.vittstermeranderson.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020
