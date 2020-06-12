Mary E. Wehner
Mary E. Wehner

(nee Lohman) Beloved wife of the late James J. Wehner, loving mother of Randy (Carolyn), Bill (Maria), Ed, Tom (Lynn), Jim (Lisa) Wehner, Mary Jo (Steve) Fredwest & Julie Geis, grandmother of 18 grandchildren & 25 great grandchildren, dear sister of Ann (Hank) Striet, Jerry (Jean) Lohman and the late William Lohman. Passed away Thursday, June 11, 2020. Age 88. Visitation will be Tuesday, June 16th at the Vitt, Stermer & Anderson Funeral Home 4619 Delhi Pike from 8:30-9:30AM. Funeral Mass will be 10AM at St. Dominic Church. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Dominic Education Fund or Seton High School. www.vittstermeranderson.com




Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
