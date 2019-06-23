|
Mary Eileen Scott
Delhi Township - Mary Eileen Scott (nee Jones). Beloved wife of the late Charlie L. Scott. Loving mother of Jack (Julie) Scott, Sheila Scott, Karen (Ralph) Vosseberg, Michelle (Rich) Bosse and Susan (Ralph) Meierjohan. Devoted grandmother of John, Justin, Sherrie, Cassie, Christopher, Mary, Benjamin, Jacob, Leah, Joseph, Ryan and Luke. Preceded in death by her parents, Florence and Arthur, and her brother, Jack. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, family and friends. Passed away surrounded by her family on Thursday, June 20, 2019. Visitation at St. Francis Xavier Church, 611 Sycamore St., on TUESDAY from 9:00 AM until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 AM. In lieu of flowers memorials may be to Bayley Place, 990 Bayley Dr., Cincinnati, OH 45233. www.bjmeyer.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on June 23, 2019