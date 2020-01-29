Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Franke
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Elaine Franke

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Elaine Franke Obituary
Mary Elaine Franke

Cincinnati - Mary Elaine Franke, 92, of Cincinnati, passed away on January 28, 2020. She was born on August 10, 1927 in Cincinnati, OH to the late Joseph and Alinda Hefele.

She loved her dogs and shopping and was very active in church and community.

She is survived by her children, David Franke (Judy), Susan Schiller (Steve), Jennifer Frederick (Sam), Gregory Franke, Eric Franke (Kathy), Steven Franke (Kathie) and John Franke (Penney); sister, Carol Ann Amend (Bill), 13 grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by husband, James Franke.

Visitation will be 10:30 AM - 12:00 PM Friday, January 31, 2020 with a funeral mass beginnning at 12:00 PM at Our Lady of the Greenwood Catholic Church, 335 S. Meridian St., Greenwood, IN 46143. Burial will be at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens.

Memorial contributions may be made to Stray Animal Adoption Program, 58 Martha Layne Collins Blvd, Cold Spring, KY 41076. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.ghherrmann.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -