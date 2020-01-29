|
Mary Elaine Franke
Cincinnati - Mary Elaine Franke, 92, of Cincinnati, passed away on January 28, 2020. She was born on August 10, 1927 in Cincinnati, OH to the late Joseph and Alinda Hefele.
She loved her dogs and shopping and was very active in church and community.
She is survived by her children, David Franke (Judy), Susan Schiller (Steve), Jennifer Frederick (Sam), Gregory Franke, Eric Franke (Kathy), Steven Franke (Kathie) and John Franke (Penney); sister, Carol Ann Amend (Bill), 13 grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by husband, James Franke.
Visitation will be 10:30 AM - 12:00 PM Friday, January 31, 2020 with a funeral mass beginnning at 12:00 PM at Our Lady of the Greenwood Catholic Church, 335 S. Meridian St., Greenwood, IN 46143. Burial will be at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens.
Memorial contributions may be made to Stray Animal Adoption Program, 58 Martha Layne Collins Blvd, Cold Spring, KY 41076. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.ghherrmann.com
