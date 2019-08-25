|
Mary Ella Berta passed Thursday afternoon August 22 at the age of 86.
The one thing that defined her life from a very early age was dancing and performing. From classical ballet dancer of her youth to small business owner and dance teacher throughout her adult life, the performing arts meant everything. She was involved in community theater, various variety groups, Clogging, and all means of entertainment. She also provided choreography for numerous theater productions, drill teams and baton corps. Even into her eighties she was still teaching dance and still performing with the "High Stepping Grandmas".
She leaves behind one son, Rick (Natalie) Boyer.
A memorial celebration will be held on Thursday, September 19th 4-7 pm at the Pleasant Ridge Recreation Center, 5915 Ridge Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45213.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Aug. 25, 2019