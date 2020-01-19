Services
Neidhard-Minges Funeral Home
3155 Harrison Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45211
(513) 661-3022
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Our Lady of Lourdes Church
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
10:30 AM
Our Lady of Lourdes Church
Mary Ellen Kroger Obituary
Mary Ellen Kroger

Green Township - (nee Maltry), beloved wife of the late Carl Kroger. Loving mother of Kim (late Frank) Mazzei and Angie (Jeff Blanton) Kroger. Devoted grandmother of Michael and Sarah Mazzei. Dear sister of Joan Buschle, Aline Bruns, Judy Maltry, Laverne Graham, Jeanne Stilgenbauer, Jim Maltry, Tim Maltry and the late Rita Page, Patsy Beusterien, Frank, Urban, and Victor Maltry. Age 89 yrs. Family will receive friends on Thursday, Jan 23rd. from 9:30 am until time of Funeral Mass at 10:30 am at Our Lady of Lourdes Church. Memorials may be made to The American Parkinson's Foundation, 1359 Broadway, Suite 1509. New York, NY 10018 or Cincinnati Eye Institute Foundation, 1945 CEI Drive. Cinti, Ohio 45242. neidhardminges.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jan. 19 to Jan. 22, 2020
