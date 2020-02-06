|
Mary Ellen Snook
Covington - Mary Ellen Snook (nee Hogue) was born on Wallace Ave. in Covington, KY and attended 6th District School, Holmes Jr. High, and Holmes High School. She graduated in 1949. She attended Eastern Kentucky State College for one year, graduated three years later from the University of Kentucky, with a major in Journalism. Her husband, Robert H. Snook, was a career pilot in the Air Force and was stationed all over the country. This was a good fit for Mary because she worked on the base newspapers. When Col. Snook retired from the Air Force, they moved to Lambertville, Michigan. Mary Ellen got a degree in Urban Planning and also became a certified judge of flower arranging. She died in her sleep while living with her son Richard in Auburn Hills, Michigan on Jan. 30, 2020. She leaves behind 3 sons. Robert, Allen, and Richard, 4 grandsons, and one granddaughter, as well as a younger brother Don Hogue of Mt. Washington (Cincinnati, OH). In the spring, she will be interred next to her husband Col. Robert H. Snook, in Arlington National Cemetery. T P WHITE & SONS Funeral Home serving the family.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Feb. 6 to Feb. 8, 2020