|
|
Mary Ellen Young
Delhi - (nee Schirmer) Beloved wife and friend of the late Eugene "Gene" Young, devoted mother of Christine (Jack) Heidi, Barbara (Glenn) Holmes, Beverly (John) Cahill, Tracy (Jeff) Bowling, Constance (Tim) Kellard, Jeff, Greg, Gene and Michael (Lisa) Young, dear grandmother 17 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren, dear sister of Jane Brennan and Tom (Eileen) Schirmer, Passed away Friday, January 10, 2020 surrounded by her family. Funeral mass will be Wednesday, January 15th at 10 A.M. at St. Dominic Church. Memorials may be made to or the SPCA. www.vittstermeranderson.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020