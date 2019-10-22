|
Mary Estelle Bahr
Cincinnati - Mary Estelle Bahr (nee Zieverink) passed away peacefully on October 18, 2019 at the age of 91. She was the beloved wife for 59 years of Donald, loving mother of Donald Bahr Jr. (Colleen) and Susan Cleverly. Devoted grandmother of Lauren and Christopher Bahr, Clara and Jessie Cleverly. Mary was the dear sister of older brothers Joseph and Daniel Zieverink, who predeceased her. She is survived by several nieces and nephews. Mary was born in Cincinnati to M. Joseph and Estelle Zieverink. She attended Our Lady of Cincinnati College. She and Donald were married in 1960. She was an exemplary and devoted homemaker for many years. Mary was a member of the Junior Coop Society, volunteering at the Children's Hospital gift shop. She was a longtime member of the Kenwood Women's Club, and for 40+ years, a member of the Good Shepherd Catholic Church. Mary loved traveling, she and Donald traveled together throughout the world. They shared a great interest in local theatrical and musical shows of all kinds and were frequent attendees. Mary enjoyed playing bridge, reading, tennis and golfing, most of all, she cherished spending time with her children and grandchildren. Mary was a gracious, charming, warm and witty lady with a sparkling personality, all of which endeared her with family and many friends. She loved to laugh and have a good time that is how she wishes to be remembered. Visitation will be at 11:00 am Friday October 25 followed by a noon Mass of Christian Burial at the Community of the Good Shepherd, 8815 East Kemper Rd., Cincinnati. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to: Matthew 25 Ministries, 11060 Kenwood Rd., Cinti, OH 45242 or Deupree Meals On Wheels, 3870 Virginia Ave., Cinti, OH 45227. On-line condolences: GilliganFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019