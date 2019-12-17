|
Mary F. Johnson
Mary F. Johnson (nee Danehe) wife of the late Wayne E. Johnson beloved mother of Sandra D. (David) Grau, dear grandma of Kelsey E. (Max Prottengeier) Grau, Christopher D. (Hope) Grau, and Brian D. (Mandy) Grau, great-grandmother of Graham, Honor, AJ, Anthony, Zachary, and Maddox, also survived by several nieces, nephews, friends and other relatives. Died Dec. 15, 2019. Age 83 years. Residence Amelia, OH. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Bernadette Church, Amelia, on Fri. Dec. 20, at 11 AM. Friends may visit at the Church on Fri. from 10-11 AM. Memorials to League of Animal Welfare, 4193 Taylor Rd., Batavia, OH 45103. T P WHITE & SONS Funeral Home serving the family.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019