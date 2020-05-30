Mary Fink
Cincinnati - Mary Louise (nee Buchert) Fink, beloved wife of the late Joseph Fink and mother of Jennifer Vilaboy and Joseph Bischoff, passed away at her residence on May 27, 2020, one day before her 74th birthday. Proud grandmother (Grandy) of Tatum, Olivia, and Reese Vilaboy and Evelyn and Rylan Bischoff, Mary is survived by her sister Fran Gollahon. Born in Cincinnati, Mary was a member of the first graduating class of McAuley High School (1964) and went on to earn her Bachelor's degree from the University of Cincinnati. Mary will be remembered for her love of animals and her grandchildren, the fact that we never had to twist her arm to get ice cream, her enjoyment of a good joke, and how proud she was of her family. Mary will be put to rest at a private prayer service at Gate of Heaven Cemetery on Monday, June 1, 2020, at 1:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations be made to www.oldfriendsequine.org in Mary's memory. Due to challenges surrounding social gatherings and Covid-19, a gathering will be held at a future date for friends and family to honor Mary.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from May 30 to Jun. 1, 2020.