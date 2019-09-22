Services
Don Catchen & Son Funeral Home
3525 Dixie Hwy
Elsmere, KY 41018
(859) 342-4040
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Gabriel Church
Glendale, OH
View Map
Cincinnati - Mary Jane Fister (1928-2019)

Mary Jane Osborn was born in Sandpoint, ID on July 11, 1928, the oldest of four siblings. She lived her early life across the West United States in mining and logging camps up to the Second World War. After the war, she moved with her mother and siblings to Pittsfield, MA, where she met Bertram Fister. They were married on August 11, 1953 and eventually settled in Cincinnati, OH. Mary was committed to her family and her faith; baptized and confirmed into the Catholic Faith. She was heavily involved in supporting her local Catholic Church parishes, where she was a tutor, a substitute teacher and volunteer. Mary loved her children, and she taught them to use their gifts and talents, supporting them in games, plays, and recitals. She was known for her beautiful gardens and her one of a kind embroidered gifts. Mary and Bert's family includes their six children Mike (Teresa), Bill (Nancy), Teri (Joe), Ceil (Mike), Tom (Rhonda), Jim (Mary); 12 grandchildren, Allison (Don), Tom (Coral), Kasey (Aaron), Sara (Mason) John, Kate (Chris), Sam, Dan, James, Meg, Carly, and Erin and five great-grandchildren, Ruby, Tech, Mac, Georgia, and Blaise. Her passing has left an immense hole in our hearts, but her love is an eternal comfort for us and all she ever met. She was a loving, caring Wife, Mom and Gram and we are truly blessed to have had her in our lives. A celebration of Mary's life will be held at St. Gabriel Church in Glendale, OH on Saturday, September 28 at 10:00. Memorials can be made to St. Elizabeth pastoral care department.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Sept. 22, 2019
